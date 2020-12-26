Lucknow, December 26: To remember the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, and Mata Gujri, the Sahibzada Day will be observed at the official residence of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji on December 27.

To mark the occasion, for the first time at the CM's residence, and reminisce the heroic deeds of the Sahibzadas at a very young age, Gurbani Kirtan will also be held at 11:30 am to be attended by a number of ministers of the state government along with the Chief Minister.

It is also to be mentioned that Gurbani Kirtan and a Langar was also organised at the Chief Ministers residence to mark the 550th Prakashotsav of Gurunanak Dev on November 12 and over 250 people of the Sikh community had participated in the Langar and received Prasad.