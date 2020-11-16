Mumbai, November 16: A court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to Sameet Thakkar, a Nagpur resident, who was arrested for offensive social media posts against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray. The court, while pronouncing the bail order, asked the accused to submit a surety of Rs 25,000. Kangana Ranaut and Sister Rangoli Chandel Summoned by Mumbai Police in FIR Alleging Sedition.

Thakkar was arrested from Nagpur by a team of Maharashtra police on October 24. He was granted bail by a local court earlier this month, but was subsequently arrested by Mumbai Police based on another complaint registered in the city.

The complaints against Thakkar was filed by locals anguished over his remarks against the Maharashtra CM and his son who is also a State Cabinet Minister. The accused had allegedly used abusive language while criticising Uddhav and Aaditya on Twitter.

Thakkar is stated to be a BJP sympathiser, but has not been confirmed to share any links with the party. The FIR against him was registered by supporters of the Shiv Sena, the party which Uddhav is leading.

Thakkar's case reached the Supreme Court last week, with senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani - who is representing Thakkar - appearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde. The counsel of accused alleged that his client was inhumanely treated for the controversial tweets.

Advocate Rahul Chitnis, who was representing the Maharashtra government before the top court, had stated that the state will not oppose the bail to Thakkar on Monday, after his remand ends. The custodial interrogation has been completed, he added.

