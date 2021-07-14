Mumbai, July 14: A case was filed against Sanjay Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MLA and Kalyan-based businessman, for electricity theft on the complaint by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. Gaikwad has been booked for an electricity theft of Rs Rs 34,840. Notably, he was recently in news for buying a Rolls Royce car worth Rs 8 crore. The Shiv Sena leader was send a bill of Rs 34,840 along with a penalty amount of Rs 15,000 when the officials at MSEDCL came to know about power theft at a construction site run by him in Kalyan East in March, according to sources. Mumbai Man Keeps ACs on for Dogs, Pays Rs 7 Lakh for 'Power Theft.'

However, when Gaikwad failed to pay the electricity bill and penalty amount for three months a case was registered against him on June 30 in this regard at the Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan, according to report. However the businessman has now cleared this account. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd said in a release on Monday, "On July 12, Gaikwad paid a sum of Rs 49,840, which included Rs 34,840 for power theft and Rs 15,000 as settlement amount. Maha Businessman Get 2 Years Jail, Rs 31L Fine for Power Theft.

Sanjay Gaikwad has however maintained that the accusation against him were incorrect and he was not involved in any power theft as alleged by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. Gaikwad is the sitting MLA from Buldhana assembly constituency and a member of Shiv Sena.

