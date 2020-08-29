Lucknow, August 29: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana has tested positive for COVID-19.

"After showing initial symptoms of COVID-19 I underwent the test yesterday following which I have been tested positive. I am in home isolation as advised by the doctors. I would request all those who came in my contact in the past few days, should get themselves tested," Mahana tweeted. COVID-19 Count Crosses 34 Lakh in India After Spike of 76,472 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Tops 62,000.

कोविड के प्रारम्भिक लक्षण दिखने पर कल मैंने टेस्ट करवाया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह से मैंने खुद को घर पर आइसोलेट कर लिया है। मेरा निवेदन है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपनी जाँच करवा लें। — Satish Mahana (@Satishmahanaup) August 29, 2020

Earlier, on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh had tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister said on Twitter that he had initial symptoms for the virus following which he got himself tested. Another Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.