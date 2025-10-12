Pune, October 11: Pune city police have rescued two Bangladeshi women who were allegedly forced into prostitution after being lured to India with promises of jobs at beauty salons. The operation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Raju Patil, a resident of Dhankawadi, while police continue their search for his wife, who is believed to be involved in the racket.

An FIR was registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under Sections 143, 127(2), 127(3), 115(2), 351(2), 352, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. The case came to light when one of the victims, a 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh, contacted the Pune police control room alleging that she was being forcefully taken for prostitution. Acting promptly, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Swapnil Patil conducted a search and rescued her from Katraj. Sex Racket Busted in Ayodhya: UP Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operating From Private Guest House, Owner Ganesh Agarwal and 11 Women Arrested (Video).

Investigations revealed that she had been brought to India illegally, possibly via West Bengal, by agents promising her employment at a beauty salon. Once in Pune, she was coerced into prostitution for nearly two years before seeking police help. During questioning, she disclosed the plight of another Bangladeshi woman, aged 20, who had been forced into prostitution about a month ago. Acting on this information, a police team led by Senior Inspector Rahulkumar Khilare rescued the second woman from an apartment in Ambegaon Pathar. Sex Racket Busted in Mysuru: Minor Girl Rescued After Police Bust Superstition-Based ‘Virgin’ Prostitution Ring in Karnataka, 2 Arrested.

Police have confirmed that both women were promised legitimate salon jobs before being trapped into the sex racket. Raju Patil, who allegedly confined one of the women, was arrested and remanded to police custody for three days. Authorities are now probing the network that trafficked the victims from Bangladesh to India and handed them over to local operators.

The Pune police have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on human trafficking and sex rackets, urging anyone with information about similar cases to come forward.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

