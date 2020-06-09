Shimla: 30 Police Officers Including DGP Isolated And to be Tested For COVID-19 After Visitor to Police HQ Recently Died of Coronavirus

Shimla Police Station (Photo Credits: ANI)

Shimla, June 9: Nealy 30 police officer and personnel including state DGP have been put under isolation and to be medically tested after a person who visited Police Headquarters on June 1 tested positive for coronavirus. The patient later died in Delhi. The areas of the headquarters have been sealed and sanitised.

In another incident on Rajasthan, twenty-six family members of a coronavirus patient were found to be tested positive for COVID-19. Seven days back, the person had tested positive for coronavirus. The moment his results came, all the other family members were isolated and their COVID-19 testing was done. Their reports came last night and according to it, all 26 of them have found to be coronavirus positive. Rajasthan: 26 Family Members of COVID-19 Patient Test Coronavirus Positive in Jaipur.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje have been admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital in Delhi with coronavirus symptoms on Tuesday. on the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also undergone COVID-19 test after he was suffering from sore throat and fever since Sunday. The total coronavirus numbers in India has increased to 2,66,598. The country has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. 7466 people have died so far in the country due to COVID-19.