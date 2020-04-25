Shops, Beauty Parlours Not Allowed to Open in Assam, Will Take Call on MHA Order on April 27, Says State Govt

Closed shops | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Guwahati, April 25: Hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order allowing opening of all shops except those in malls, the Assam government clarified that no such relaxation has been given yet. Speaking to news agency ANI, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the state government will take a decision on the MHA order on April 27. Till then, no such relaxation is allowed during the coronavirus lockdown, he added. Coronavirus Lockdown Relaxed: From Wine Shops to Barbers, Know What is Open And What Remains Shut.

"No relaxation in ongoing lockdown has been decided by the Government of Assam yet - like opening of shops, beauty parlours etc. A decision in this regard will be taken only on 27 April, 2020," Kumar Sanjay Krishna said. His clarification came hours after the MHA allowed opening of shops within the city and all shops except those in malls outside the municipal limits with certain conditions. No shops have been allowed to open in multi-brand or single brand malls.

"All registered shops registered under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions (sic)," MHA spokesperson tweeted while sharing the order copy. "Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open," the MHA order reads.

Shops outside the city limits except those in malls can remain open during the lockdown with 50 per cent workforce. Wearing of masks has been made compulsory. These relaxations won't be applicable in areas declared red zones and containment zones, the MHA has clarified. State governments have been authorised to give these relaxations depending on the situation in a particular area.