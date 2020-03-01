Sister Lucy Kalapura, Who Protested Against Rape-Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, Loses Appeal Against Expulsion For Second Time

Sister Lucy Kalappura (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 1: The Vatican has rejected the second appeal of Sister Lucy Kalapura, one of the nuns who had participated in the protest against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, against her expulsion. The Vatican also turned down Sister Lucy Kalapura's request to present her case before Pope Francis and the tribunal. Sister Lucy was expelled from her Francisian Clarist Congregation (FCC) in August 2019. Syro-Malabar Church to Take Action Against Priests, Nuns Violating Discipline.

"My side has not been heard, this time as well. I have received a letter from the Vatican; the covering letter says my appeal has been rejected," sister Lucy told News18. She added that she did not know on what grounds her appeal was dismissed as the remaining content of the letter was in Latin. "Only after getting it translated will I know the reasons behind the rejection of my appeal," she said. Pope Francis Acknowledges Sexual Abuse of Nuns by Priests And Bishops, Says 'Vatican is Working on It'.

Sister Lucy, belonging to FCC's St Mary’s province at Mananthavady, had invited the wrath of the Church leadership by participating in a street protest in September 2018 by five nuns belonging to the Catholic religious order Missionaries of Jesus, demanding the arrest of Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun. She was expelled from FCC on "disciplinary grounds".

In the final notice issued to sister Lucy, the church authorities accused her of leading a life which was against the "principles of religious life" and the rule of the congregation. The congregation had termed as "grave violations", a Nun taking a licence, buying a car, taking a loan for it, publishing a book besides spending money without permission and knowledge of her superiors.