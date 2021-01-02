Kolkata, January 2: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she was saddened to hear that BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital following cardiac issues. As the news broke out, Banerjee prayed for his speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal chief Minister said, Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!".

According to reports, Ganguly was hospitalised on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, a hospital official said. The 48-year-old BCCI president is 'stable' and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital. An offcial was quoted by PTI saying that Ganguly is stable now and the authorities are checking whether the chest pain was due to some cardiac problem or not, for which he will have to undergo several tests.

Here's the tweet by Mamata Banerjee:

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

A report by PTI said that Ganguly complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred. Another tweet by known journalist Boria Majumdar informed that Ganguly felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. "That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon", he tweeted.

