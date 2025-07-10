In a pioneering move, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced an INR 2.8 crore plan to provide daily meat-based meals, including chicken and egg rice, to stray dogs across all eight zones of Bengaluru. The initiative aims to feed around 600 to 700 street dogs per zone, promoting better health and addressing the growing canine population. BBMP officials emphasised that this effort is a critical public health measure to reduce aggression and improve hygiene in the city. While animal welfare groups have welcomed the scheme as a compassionate step, some residents criticised the move as a misplaced priority amid ongoing human hardships. The meal distribution will begin soon, following the finalisation of service providers through the tender process. Bengaluru Horror: Stray Dog Dies After Being Run Over by SUV, Case Registered As Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Daily Meat-Based Meals for Stray Dogs in Bengaluru

#BREAKING Chicken & egg rice for #Bengaluru's stray dogs! In first of its kind move, Karnataka govt rolls out daily meals for street dogs. Rs 2.8 Cr tender floated by BBMP to provide daily meat-based meals to stray dogs across all eight city zones, roughly 600 to 700 dogs per… pic.twitter.com/qUOgQkBl2A — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)