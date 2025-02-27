Mumbai, February 27: A 14-year-old student died of a heart attack while on an educational trip to Imagica (Imagicaa) Theme Park in Khopoli in Maharashtra's Raigad. The incident occurred on Tuesday when Ayush, a student from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run school in Ghansoli, began feeling uneasy and collapsed while sitting on a bench.

According to the Aaj Tak report, the deceased boy was identified as , Ayush Dharmendra Singh. Ayush was part of a school group visiting Imagica as part of an educational tour organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for students from classes 8 to 10. The trip, which began on February 17, included 6,666 students and 557 staff members from 35 schools. On the last day of the tour, Ayush's school, Ghansoli School No. 76, sent 416 students with 26 staff members. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Wushu Player From Jaipur Collapses Mid-Game at Chandigarh University, Dies (Watch Video).

The group arrived at the Imagicaa theme park at around 10 am After breakfast, students enjoyed the park's attractions under teacher supervision. Around 5 pm, when teachers began gathering the students for departure, Ayush suddenly collapsed while sitting on a bench. CCTV footage of the incident was reviewed by the authorities.

Immediate medical assistance was provided at the park's on-site medical center, and Ayush was rushed to Parvati Hospital in a cardiac ambulance. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead at a nearby hospital. A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as acute myocardial infarction. Doctors declared him dead shortly after arrival. An autopsy later confirmed that Ayush died of a heart attack, caused by acute myocardial infarction. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Telangana: 56-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies Moments After Performing Kanyadanam at Daughter’s Wedding in Kamareddy.

Upon learning of the tragedy, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde instructed senior officials to visit the site, assess the situation, and ensure a thorough investigation. The authorities are now reviewing the post-mortem report, police investigation, and statements from the teachers and staff to gain a comprehensive understanding of the incident.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Navi Mumbai has raised concerns about the legality of the recent school excursion to Imagica Theme Park, questioning whether proper permissions were obtained and if the tendering process was conducted legally. During a press conference in Navi Mumbai, Gajanan Kale from MNS accused municipal officials of neglecting this guideline by organising a trip to an adventure park under extreme heat.

Kale demanded the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the incident and called for the immediate suspension of the Deputy Commissioner of Education and the Education Officer. He also demanded criminal charges and substantial financial compensation for the family of the deceased student.

