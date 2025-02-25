Jaipur's 21-year-old Wushu player, Mohit Sharma, tragically passed away during a championship at Chandigarh University. The shocking incident was caught on camera, showing Mohit suddenly collapsing on the mat mid-game. Eyewitnesses reported that Mohit was playing normally when he suddenly lost balance and fell unconscious. The on-site medical team immediately provided first aid, but he could not be revived. He was later declared dead at the hospital. Initial reports suggest a possible heart attack, though the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 25-Year-Old Groom Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Procession in Sheopur, Video Surfaces.

Jaipur’s Wushu Player Mohit Sharma Collapses at Chandigarh University

