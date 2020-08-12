New Delhi, August 12: Nearly five months after the Supreme Court of India suspended in-person hearings due to coronavirus outbreak, the apex judicial body has favoured the resumption of physical hearings. A panel of the top court has pushed for hearings in the SC complex to resume in around the next two weeks. Supreme Court Says No Action Against Private Employers Who Didn't Pay Wages to Workers During Lockdown.

A committee of the Supreme Court comprising of seven judges recommended regular physical hearing of cases which are dragged into their final stages.

Three courtrooms will be selected for the resumption of physical hearings, the panel said, adding that the hearings should begin in the next "10-15 days".

The Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde were hearing urgent cases via video-conferencing since April this year. The decision to conduct virtual hearings were taken after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The resumption of Supreme Court operations in Delhi comes amid dwindling number of active COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Over 90 percent of the near-1.50 lakh cases have recovered, and the tally of active infections is hovering around 10,000.

