Mumbai, October 16: The Chief Justice of India led bench declined to entertain petition praying for the removal of Ruling Government from Maharashtra and for imposing Presidents Rule.

On Friday, the apex court dismisses the plea seeking a direction to remove Uddhav Thackeray-led government from Maharashtra and impose President's Rule in the state. BJP demands President's Rule in Maharashtra Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Supreme Court Declines to Entertain Pleas Praying For Removal of Ruling Party in Maharashtra

#SupremeCourt’s CJI led bench declines to entertain petition praying for removal of Ruling Government from Maharashtra and for imposing Presidents Rule.@OfficeofUT #CJI — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 16, 2020

The plea said the state machinery is being "misused" by political parties in power not only to shield criminals but also to encourage criminal activity being regularly indulged into by cadre. It said that the affairs of the state are not being carried out as per legal requirements and in an honest and sincere manner for the welfare of the citizens.

According to an ANI report, the petition was filed by Delhi residents Vikram Gehlot, Rishab Jain, and Gautam Sharma. To support their claims, the petitioners mentioned incidents like the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, threats to actress Kangana Ranaut, demolition of her office in Mumbai, and the attack on Madan Lal Sharma allegedly by Shiv Seva workers.

