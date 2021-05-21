Surat, May 21: In a shocking incident, a man stoned his wife to death on Thursday in Gujarat’s Surat. The incident took place in the Ashwani Kumar area of the city. The accused has been identified as 62-year-old Sadhu Charan Kesari. He killed his wife with a Kota stone over petty arguments. She attacked his wife Durgadevi when she was sleeping. After committing the crime, he informed the police. Gujarat Man Stabbed to Death by Wife and In-Laws in Rajkot After He Accused Her of Infidelity.

Asha, Durgadevi’s wife, told police that Kesari and her sister used to have fights over petty issues. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused worked as a security guard at a jewellery shop in Mahidharpura while Durgadevi was working at a textile firm.

“It has come to light that although the accused used to earn money, he never spent anything for the household expenses. He used to insist that his wife spend from her earnings,” reported the media house quoting inspector P A Arya of Varachha police station as saying. Gujarat Man Abuses Wife During Fight, Stabs Her to Death on Road in Gandhinagar After Heated Argument.

Kesari reportedly had issues with his wife spending more time with her siblings. He even suspected that his wife gave her mother’s jewellery to her sister. As per the police, the accused refused to give money for household expenses as Durgadevi was out of town for some work. The couple was living in Surat for the past 13 years and did not have children. The police has started an investigation in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).