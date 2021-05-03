Ahmedabad, May 3: In a shocking incident, a man in Gujarat allegedly stabbed his wife to death after a heated argument took place between them on Sunday. Reports inform that a 24-year-old man from the Naroda area of Ahmedabad stabbed his 21-year-old wife to death outside a mall on Sunday afternoon on Sunday afternoon. The woman reportedly worked in the mall in Sector 25 of Gandhinagar as a cashier. Sector 21 police of Gandhinagar registered a complaint of murder against Patil and began an investigation.

According to a report by TOI, an FIR has been filed with Sector 21 police against the accused Yogesh Patel, who is a resident of Swaminarayanpark society in Naroda. Patel fell in love with Divya Dabhi, a resident of Kolvada village in Gandhinagar, and married her two years ago after they fell in love with each other. Gujarat Shocker: Married Man Falls in Love With Another Woman, Attacks Her With Acid After She Refuses To Stay With Him.

Reports inform that around one and a half months ago, Dabhi had left Patel's home after a domestic dispute. The woman stayed with her widow mother and younger sister. Soon after, she started working at a mall in Sector 25. Describing the killing of the woman, a report by TOI states that on Sunday, one of Dabhi’s colleagues Pratikhsa Chavda saw Patel standing outside the mall.

Patel called up Dabhi and told her that he wanted to meet her following which the woman went out with him. The couple then picked a fight during which Patel began abusing Dhabi. As the heated argument continued, Patel took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Dabhi on her stomach and neck in a fit of rage.

The incident was witnessed by Chavda who rushed out at the spot but Patel fled from there on his bike. Soon after, Chavda called up cops who rushed there and took Dabhi to Gandhinagar Civil hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2021 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).