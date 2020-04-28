Suresh Tiwari, BJP MLA From Uttar Pradesh, Tells People Not to Buy Vegetables from Muslim Vendors; Party Distances Itself From Statement, Watch Video

BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari (Photo Credits: @zoo_bear)

Deoria, April 28: In a video going viral on social media, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Tiwari is seen making communal statement. In the clip, he can be heard advising people in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district to not purchase vegetables from Muslim vendors. The legislator from Barhaj constituency said that no one should buy vegetables from miyas (Muslims), The Indian Express reported.

"Keep one thing in mind, I am telling everyone openly, no one should purchase vegetables from miyas," Tiwari was seen telling people, including government officials.

BJP Leader Makes Communal Statement:

When The Indian Express contacted the legislator, he informed that the statement was made last week during his visit to Barhaj Nagar Palika office. Speaking to the daily, the MLA said that he had given his opinion and people have to decide if they want to follow it or not.

Tiwari said that he made the statement "after hearing the complaints that people of a community were selling vegetables after contaminating them with saliva in an attempt to spread coronavirus disease."

Meanwhile, the party has distanced itself from the legislator's statement. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that the party does not support such remarks. He added that the BJP cognisance of the matter and question MLA about the circumstances in which he made the comments.