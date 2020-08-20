Mumbai, August 20: In the category of cleanest cities with a population of less than 1 lakh, the top three cities were from Maharashtra. Karad bagged the first position, followed by the state’s Saswad and Lonavala. Panhala is at the fifth place, followed by Jejuri, Shridi, Mauda CT and others from Maharashtra.
Indore once again bagged the title of India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city won the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat’s Surat was on the second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai became third. Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results: Indore Wins The Title Of India’s Cleanest City For the 4th Consecutive Year, Surat Ranks Second, Navi Mumbai Third; Check List of Winners.
Here's the list of winners in the cleanest cities in the category of population of less than 1 lakh:
|POSITION
|STATE NAME
|ULB NAME
|SCORE
|#1
|Maharashtra
|Karhad
|5366.05
|#2
|Maharashtra
|Sasvad
|5270.26
|#3
|Maharashtra
|Lonavala
|5187.78
|#4
|Punjab
|Nawanshahr
|5145.17
|#5
|Maharashtra
|Panhala
|5120.94
|#6
|Maharashtra
|Jejuri
|5110.78
|#7
|Maharashtra
|Shirdi
|5063.99
|#8
|Maharashtra
|Mauda CT
|5033.21
|#9
|Maharashtra
|Kagal
|4963.07
|#10
|Maharashtra
|Ratnagiri
|4961.27
|#11
|Maharashtra
|Brahmapuri
|4936.59
|#12
|Maharashtra
|Vadgaon
|4901.25
|#13
|Maharashtra
|Gadhinglaj
|4895.45
|#14
|Maharashtra
|Indapur
|4888.36
|#15
|Maharashtra
|Deolali Pravara
|4849.85
|#16
|Maharashtra
|Rajapur
|4767.52
|#17
|Maharashtra
|Vita
|4764.28
|#18
|Maharashtra
|Murgud
|4736.62
|#19
|Chhattisgarh
|Patan (NP)
|4732.12
|#20
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shahganj
|4672.97
|#21
|Chhattisgarh
|Jashpur Nagar (M)
|4623.17
|#22
|Maharashtra
|Narkhed
|4622.20
|#23
|Maharashtra
|Matheran
|4599.28
|#24
|Maharashtra
|Malkapur_S
|4596.70
|#25
|Chhattisgarh
|Narharpur (NP)
|4586.40
Indore's motto of 'Indore rahega No. 1’ lived up to its expectations even this year. The cleanest city with over 40 lakh population award was won by Ahmedabad and Vijayawada won in the category of the city with a population between 10 lakh to 40 lakh. Fastest mover big city award was won by Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. Gujarat's Rajkot won the best self-sustaining city award.
Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large-scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities. Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey.
