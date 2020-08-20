Mumbai, August 20: In the category of cleanest cities with a population of less than 1 lakh, the top three cities were from Maharashtra. Karad bagged the first position, followed by the state’s Saswad and Lonavala. Panhala is at the fifth place, followed by Jejuri, Shridi, Mauda CT and others from Maharashtra.

Indore once again bagged the title of India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city won the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat’s Surat was on the second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai became third. Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results: Indore Wins The Title Of India’s Cleanest City For the 4th Consecutive Year, Surat Ranks Second, Navi Mumbai Third; Check List of Winners.

Here's the list of winners in the cleanest cities in the category of population of less than 1 lakh:

POSITION STATE NAME ULB NAME SCORE #1 Maharashtra Karhad 5366.05 #2 Maharashtra Sasvad 5270.26 #3 Maharashtra Lonavala 5187.78 #4 Punjab Nawanshahr 5145.17 #5 Maharashtra Panhala 5120.94 #6 Maharashtra Jejuri 5110.78 #7 Maharashtra Shirdi 5063.99 #8 Maharashtra Mauda CT 5033.21 #9 Maharashtra Kagal 4963.07 #10 Maharashtra Ratnagiri 4961.27 #11 Maharashtra Brahmapuri 4936.59 #12 Maharashtra Vadgaon 4901.25 #13 Maharashtra Gadhinglaj 4895.45 #14 Maharashtra Indapur 4888.36 #15 Maharashtra Deolali Pravara 4849.85 #16 Maharashtra Rajapur 4767.52 #17 Maharashtra Vita 4764.28 #18 Maharashtra Murgud 4736.62 #19 Chhattisgarh Patan (NP) 4732.12 #20 Madhya Pradesh Shahganj 4672.97 #21 Chhattisgarh Jashpur Nagar (M) 4623.17 #22 Maharashtra Narkhed 4622.20 #23 Maharashtra Matheran 4599.28 #24 Maharashtra Malkapur_S 4596.70 #25 Chhattisgarh Narharpur (NP) 4586.40

Indore's motto of 'Indore rahega No. 1’ lived up to its expectations even this year. The cleanest city with over 40 lakh population award was won by Ahmedabad and Vijayawada won in the category of the city with a population between 10 lakh to 40 lakh. Fastest mover big city award was won by Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. Gujarat's Rajkot won the best self-sustaining city award.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large-scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities. Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey.

