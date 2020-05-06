Tablighi Jamaat Members Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 Allowed to Go Home, Clarifies Delhi Government

Tablighi Jamaat members | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 6: The Tablighi Jamaat members, who were part of the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation and subsequently quarantined due to COVID-19 infections, will be allowed to leave for their homes if they have recovered, said the Delhi government on Wednesday. The clarification came amidst reports which alleged that several Jamaatis were disallowed from leaving the quarantine facilities despite testing negative a multiple times.

Muslim organisations including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had protested against the Arvind Kejriwal government for allegedly denying the Jamaat members the permission to leave quarantine centres despite recovering from the disease. Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi is 'Not an Absconder', Says Lawyer After He Tests Negative.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention to facilitate the return of Jamaat members from Telangana who are quarantined in Delhi for their participation in Nizamuddin congregation.

Several among them had either tested negative in the first place, or recovered completely during their stay at the isolation centres, he said. "I request that this matter is urgently taken up with the Union Government, and necessary steps are taken to ensure that they are issued with a pass to return to Telangana at the earliest," Owaisi had said in his letter.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain reportedly ordered the officials today to allow the recovered Jamaatis to leave the quarantine facilities and head back to their native states. Only those members of Tablighi Jamaat would be held back, and handed over to the police after they recover, who are facing police cases for alleged violation of norms and mistreating the healthcare workers.

"All Nizamuddin Markaz/Tablighi Jamaat attendees who were kept in different quarantine facilities including positive patients who have now recovered should be allowed to go home. Police should take action against those who have cases against them, said the statement issued by Delhi Health Ministry.