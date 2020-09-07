Agra, September 7: The Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort would be reopened for public viewing from September 21, it was announced on Monday. Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh made the announcement in a tweet. Taj Mahal Is Closed, Cricket Is On! Kids Play at World’s Best Gully Cricket Location, Mehtab Bagh, Agra! (View Pics and Video).

Guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing have been circulated. While only 5,000 people would be permitted to visit the Taj daily, the Agra Fort will allow only 2,500. The two world heritage monuments were closed since March 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 42 Lakh Mark With Biggest Single-Day Spike of 90,802 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 71,642.

Other historical monuments like Etmauddaula's tomb, Sikandra, and Fatehpur Sikri were reopened from September 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).