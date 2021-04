Chennai, April 2: During his visit on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached at a roadside 'dhaba' (eatery) to enjoy dinner. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C.T. Ravi

On Thursday, Shah participated in election programs in two states in a single day. First, he held a roadshow in Puducherry and then a public meeting and the roadshow in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Leaders Dine at Restaurant in Krishnarayapuram; See Pics.

Amit Shah Other BJP Leaders Enjoying Dinner in Tamil Nadu

After a day long campaign trail in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, HM Shri @AmitShah had dinner at a road side dhaba (hotel) on Trichy Road, Krishnarayapuram Karur (Tamil Nadu). pic.twitter.com/okhj1lYS4r — Ankur Sharma (@AYBPS) April 1, 2021

After continuous busy campaigning in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, he reached for dinner at a roadside 'dhaba' in Krishnaraipuram of Tamil Nadu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2021 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).