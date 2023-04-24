Chennai, April 24: Tamil Nadu Excise Minister Shenthil Bhalaji has said that the state government would never allow sale of liquor in marriage halls or in sports stadiums. He was speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on Monday.

The minister was responding to questions on the March 18 Tamil Nadu government gazette notification permitting supply of liquor in conference halls and sports halls. The minister said that the state government would never allow permission to sale of liquor in marriage halls and sports stadiums. Tamil Nadu Government To Release Data on Department-Wise Carbon Emissions, Says CM MK Stalin.

He, however, said that the practice of serving liquor during international sports meets and events is already in place in several Indian states. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Free Laptops for All Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers of State.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the political outfit of the powerful Vanniyar community has been in the forefront of a total liquor ban in Tamil Nadu. PMK leader and advocate K. Balu has said that he would move the Madras High Court against the Tamil Nadu government gazette notification permitting liquor sale in marriage ceremonies and other public functions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).