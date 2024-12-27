Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 22 Injured As Tourist Bus en Route to Tiruvannamalai Overturns in Krishnagiri (Watch Video)

22 people were injured when a tourist bus overturned while en route to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on December 27. The incident occurred near Thurinjipatti in Krishnagiri district as the bus was travelling from Dharmapuri. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were promptly rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention. No fatalities have been reported, and authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. A video from the site, shared by news agency IANS, shows rescuers working diligently to assist the injured. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Bus Overturns After Container Truck Slams Into Vehicle on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Sriperambadur, 8 Injured; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Tourist Bus Overturns in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

Uthangarai, Tamil Nadu: A tourist bus traveling from Dharmapuri to Tiruvannamalai overturned near Thurinjipatti in Krishnagiri district, injuring 22 passengers. The injured were rushed to hospitals, and officials were instructed to assist them. Thankfully, no fatalities were… pic.twitter.com/UT0ARj0gV9 — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2024

