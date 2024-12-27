Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 22 Injured As Tourist Bus en Route to Tiruvannamalai Overturns in Krishnagiri (Watch Video)

22 people were injured when a tourist bus overturned while en route to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on December 27. The incident occurred near Thurinjipatti in Krishnagiri district as the bus was travelling from Dharmapuri.

Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 22 Injured As Tourist Bus en Route to Tiruvannamalai Overturns in Krishnagiri (Watch Video)
Tourist Bus Overturns in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu (Photo Credits: X/ @ians_india)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 27, 2024 12:07 PM IST

22 people were injured when a tourist bus overturned while en route to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on December 27. The incident occurred near Thurinjipatti in Krishnagiri district as the bus was travelling from Dharmapuri. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were promptly rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention. No fatalities have been reported, and authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. A video from the site, shared by news agency IANS, shows rescuers working diligently to assist the injured.

