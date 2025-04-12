In a terrifying incident at a fair in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, a young woman was seriously injured after falling from a Tsunami ride at an exhibition ground. The accident occurred when the safety harness on her seat reportedly came loose while the ride was in motion. A horrifying video capturing the moment she was thrown from the moving ride has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the fair was being held at a private school ground, drawing large crowds. The injured woman was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Annamalai Steps Down As Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, Says ‘We Will Choose Next President Unanimously’.

Woman Injured After Falling Off Moving Ride in Virudhunagar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)