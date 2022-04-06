Coimbatore, April 6: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her 36-year-old husband to death with a pair of tailor's scissors in Vadakkipalayam on Tuesday. The accused woman was identified as V Mahalakshmi (33), a resident of Vadakkipalayam.

As per the report published by the TOI, the deceased, identified as Vinothkumar, a snake-catcher, used to stay in the area with his wife and two children. Reportedly, Vinothkumar was an alcoholic and used to doubt Mahalakshmi's fidelity. On Monday, he came home intoxicated at around 11 pm and picked up a fight with his wife. However, he was found dead in front of their house in the early hours of Tuesday with multiple stabbing wounds on his body. Punjab Shocker: ‘Accidental Death’ of 48-Year-Old Man Turns Out To Be Murder by Wife, Son.

Earlier, Mahalakshmi had told police that Vinothkumar stabbed himself, however when she was questioned, Mahalakshmi confessed to the crime. She told police that she was fed up with the mental and physical torture, that's why she ended his life. Cops at Vadakkipalayam booked Mahalakshmi under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

