Ludhiana, April 2: A shocking incident has come to light from New Hargobind Nagar where a 48-year-old man was brutally murdered by his wife and son in the early hours of March 26. However, the case was initially treated as a case of accidental case, but after gaining concrete proof, the police have booked the wife and son of the deceased under the charges of murder.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the accused have been identified as Geeta Rani (wife) and Jogesh (son). They were booked by the police on Thursday. Reportedly, the post-mortem report revealed that the victim was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon, which led to massive blood loss. Further, CCTV footage showed that the deceased was thrown on the ground deliberately from the roof by his wife and son. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Kills Husband with Help of Lover in Ahmedabad, Arrested.

As per the reports, the deceased was a drunkard and used to pick up fights in the family. It is believed that there might have been some domestic fight on the night of the murder. The cops have booked the accused duo under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is on, said police.

