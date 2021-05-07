Trichy, May 7: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a two-year-old girl in Pudukottai town of Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district on Thursday. The 42-year-old, identified as B Nallathambi, was arrested on the same day. Notably, the girl’s family stayed as tenants at a Nallathambi’s house. Uttar Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped in Banda District; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the toddler went missing on Thursday. Her family members started searching for her. Nallathambi reportedly locked himself inside his house. The child was also with him. After family members heard cries of the toddler, they realised that the girl was with Nallathambi. Hyderabad Police Constable Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl, Booked Under POCSO Act.

Nallathambi lived alone in his house as he was a divorcee. He allegedly took the girl with him and allegedly sexually assaulted her. On the basis of the complaint filed by the minor’s family, a case was registered against Nallathambi under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under section 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused has been sent to judicial remand.

