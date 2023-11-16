Trichy, November 17: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old and her mother suffered injuries after a 19-year-old man tried to hack them to death after his marriage proposal was rejected. They were admitted to Perambalur government hospital where both are out of danger. Police said the accused also consumed poison and got admitted to Mahatma Gandhi memorial government hospital.

TOI reported that the woman and her daughter suffered severe injuries on their heads while the girl sustained injuries on her right thumb. The accused Shanmugam has been booked for attempted to murder. Police said he will be arrested after his discharge. Shanmugam was accused in two murder cases as a juvenile a few months ago and was out on bail recently. Tamil Nadu: Two History-Sheeters Killed in Encounter by Chennai Police in Chengalpattu.

Police said the Siruganur police said K Shanmugam of Kallur near Musiri and the girl were in love with each other when they were in school in Padalur. However, the girl left Shanmugam on the advice of her family. Chennai Horror: Man Murders Wife For Hiding First Marriage, Surrenders After Failing to Dump Body.

The accused barged into the girl’s house and asked her mother to marry her off to him. As she refused to do so, an argument followed. Shanmugam abused them verbally before attacking both with a machete. He will be arrested after his discharge.

