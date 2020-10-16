Gandhinagar, October 16: The Kutch (East) police has registered a complaint against news channel NDTV for spreading fake news regarding the Tanishq jewellery showroom being vandalised in Gandhidham, following an advertisement by the company.

A police complaint was lodged by a person named Ramesh Naran Mayatra in the Gandhidham police station on Thursday evening, following which an FIR was registered under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and section 505 (public mischief). Mayatra is a farmer and is also associated with the transport business.

"Ramesh Mayatra filed this complaint on Thursday against the news channel and we have filed an FIR against NDTV for carrying fake news. The police is investigating the matter," SS Desai, Police Inspector, Local Crime Branch, Gandhidham, told IANS. Tanishq Jewellery Showroom in Gujarat's Kutch District Puts Up Apology Note Over Withdrawn 'Controversial' Ad.

On its news website, NDTV had carried a story about the Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham being vandalised after an advertisement by it. However, the showroom personnel and Gandhidham police refuted the news as being fake.

A controversy erupted after Tanishq came out with an advertisement showing two women, one wearing a Hindu traditional dress while the other was clad in a Muslim traditional dress having a conversation regarding the rituals after child birth. A section of people on social media termed it as 'love jihad' and trolls targeted Tanishq as well as the Tatas who own Tanishq. Thereafter the company had withdrawn that advertisement.

