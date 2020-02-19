Tapas Pal Death: Mamata Banerjee Blames Modi Government, Says ‘Central Govt’s Pressure Has Claimed So Many Lives’

Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, February 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the Centre for the deaths of three Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in West Bengal. Banerjee stated that the Central government's pressure has claimed so many lives. According to a tweet by ANI, while talking to reporters on the death of former TMC MP Tapas Pal, Banerjee said. "Three people died due to this pressure by the agencies. Sultan Ahmed, former TMC MP, TMC MP Prasun Banerjee’s wife passed away and now Tapas Pal".

The TMC Chief further added saying that people are being jailed but Central agencies have not been able to prove their involvement or conclude what crime they committed. "If someone commits a crime, they must face action. But we still don’t know what crime did Tapas Pal & others commit", she said.

Here's the tweet:

Tapas Pal,Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP, died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pal was 61 and was suffering from heart ailments for the past two years. According to reports, Pal was in Mumbai to visit his daughter but at the airport during his return to Kolkata, he complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital in Juhu, where he breathed his last.