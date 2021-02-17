Dehradun, February 17: Uttarakhand's first App-based Digital Radio Station was launched recently. In a video message, the radio station Oho Radio is inviting everyone to Tehri Lake Festival organised by Uttarakhand Tourism. The message takes the viewers and listeners through the picturesque locations of Tehri. The script of the video has been written by Pradeep Pharswan.

The description allures people to attend the festival and explore the mesmerising beauty of Tehri Lake.

Tehri Lake Festival, Watch Video:

#Respost • @UTDBofficial @rjkaavya of Uttarakhand's first App-based Digital Radio Station '@ohoradiouttarakhand ' invites everyone to Tehri Lake Festival organised by Uttarakhand Tourism. In his unique style, he draws a picture of mesmerising Tehri through words. pic.twitter.com/8TBLHZHhsZ — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) February 16, 2021

Every year Uttarakhand Tourism organizes Tehri lake festival where one can rejuvenate. It is the much-awaited festival which is usually filled with water sports and cultural event where one can experience the thrills of boating, jet-skiing, banana rides, water skiing, surfing, canoeing, river-rafting, paragliding and other performances.

