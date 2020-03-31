Telangana's First COVID-19 Victim's Funeral Attended by Only One Family Member, Other Kin Remain in Quarantine

Coronavirus | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Hyderbad, March 31: Amid the confirmation of six people dying due to coronavirus in Telangana gaining momentum and spreading fear, reports arrrived on Tuesday that the first COVID-19 victim -- who succumbed to the disease -- was buried at a graveyard in Hyderabad. Reports claimed that only one family member attended the funeral as others are under quarantine.

According to a report, published in the New Indian Express, only the brother of 74-year-old COVID-19 victim was present at the graveyard in Khairatabad along with some health workers. The last rites were performed in the most simple manner. Coronavirus Death Toll India Jumps to 40 After Six COVID-19 Patients, Who Attended Religious Function at Delhi's Nizamuddin, Die in Telangana.

The Health Ministry informed that the old man died on Saturday, after coming back from New Delhi 17. Following his return from the national capital -- where he had ad visited the historic Jamia Masjid in Old Delhi along with his family members -- he was admitted to a private hospital hospital with complaints of fever. Howevver, he died as his condition deteriortated. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had said, "He had some other illness and was also diagnosed with pneumonia."

Earlier, the state Heath Ministry informed that death toll due to coronavirus rose to 40as six people who had attended Tablighi Jammat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area earlier this month died due to coronavirus.The deceased attended the religious gathering which took place in the Nizamuddin from March 13-15. Out of six, two people died at the Gandhi Hospital and one each at the Apollo Hospital and Global Hospital in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the remaining two deaths were reported in Nizamabad and Gadwal districts of the state.