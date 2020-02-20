'Terrorists Are Not Uneducated, They Too Have the Zeal to Do Something in Life,' Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Haryana, February 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing an audience on Thursday said, "Terrorists are not uneducated, they are graduates and technical degree holders. They too are young and have the zeal to do something in life. But due to differences in values, they kill people." He was in Kurukshetra to attend the 17th convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT). Singh was invited as the chief guest to attend the function where more than 1,339 students were awarded degrees.

Earlier this month, he spoke about how state support to terrorism by Pakistan poses a serious challenge to India, but it has also displayed the capability to "disrupt and deter" terror networks and their patrons. Rajnath Singh Welcomes Supreme Court Judgment Approving Permanent Commission For Women in Armed Forces.

Singh recently hailed Supreme Court verdict allowing the permanent commission for women officers in the armed forces. The judgment, issued by the top court cleared the decks for the setting up of permanent women commission, along with making female personnel eligible for command postings.