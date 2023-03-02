A Pune-bound AirAsia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar after getting hit by a bird. The aircraft, according to reports, made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Bhubaneswar. Air Asia’s Lucknow-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing Following Bird Hit During Takeoff.

Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing:

Odisha | Pune bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take off. Aircraft being assessed, all passengers safe: Airport Authority pic.twitter.com/4PyNPHsYx7 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)