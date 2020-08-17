Meet the youngest magician Aryaman Agarwal from West Bengal Kolkata who has received National child award from the President of India & the Prime Minister of India. His achievement has been tweeted on the twitter handle of Prime Minister.

Over the years, Aryaman Agarwal has received many rewards &

Achievements. Some of them are as follows:-

Asia Book Of Records-Youngest Magician in Asia 2018.

• India Book of Records-Youngest Magician in India 2018.

• Recognized by Master Magician P.C. Sorcar(Junior) 2017.

• Gold Medal from Magic Authority of India 2017.

• Have done numerous magic shows for up to 5000 children across schools, colleges, government organizations and NGOs 2016–2019.

• Aryaman Agarwal Awarded by the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar (erstwhile National Child Award) for Art & Culture in the field of Magic Donated 1 Lac (1400 USD) prize money to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund o Represented West Bengal in the Republic Day Parade 2019. Tweeted by the Prime Minister as the future of India 2019.

• Authored a research paper on ‘Science of Magic as an alternative therapy for mental health in child care and in pediatric wards’ 2019 o Since I have grown up with the craft of magic, I decided to use the knowledge gained and apply it to the field of alternate care therapy.

• Took an online magic course from Penn Jillette and Raymond Joseph Teller 2019.

• Featured in 32 leading newspapers 2019.

• Interviewed by a D.D television channel, Zee Bangla & DD Bangla 2019.

Inventions Of Aryaman Agarwal

360 Degrees Solar Panel

• Co-invented a 360 degrees solar panel which generates more electricity because it rotates on a dual-axis reducing the angle of incidence between sun rays and the photovoltaic sensors o Gold Medal, Expynos 2018, science fest organized by La Martiniere for Boys.

2018, Science Club Award

2017, La Martiniere for Boys

2017, Inter-School Science Fest

2017, Tinker Science Fest at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, Kolkata 2017.

Affordable Home Automation System.

• Designed an affordable home automation system model specially projected for old -age homes and the general public making the technology available across all sections of society 2018.

LEADERSHIP INITIATIVES & PHILANTHROPY

• Sponsor Chief, Core Committee, Youthopia 2019. Youthopia is a multi-activity inter-school fest attended by 10,000 students 2019

• Internship(leadership), Les Elfes, Switzerland for 2 weeks- I was involved in leading & organizing activities for the campers, updating their blog & holding magic workshops 2019

• Organized ‘Umeed’-a social initiative for 1000 underprivileged children where the youth were invited to showcase their talent and participate in the distribution of collected items 2018

• Taught magic to underprivileged children as a career option in a workshop at Art Rickshaw 2017

• Initiated the ‘BOARD GAME DRIVE’ in Kolkata to collect used toys and games and distributed it to the underprivileged 2016 & 2018

• Organized an ‘A Day in Paradise’- a unique shopping experience for 600 underprivileged children where collected items were sold with monopoly money handed out to NGO kids 2016 days

• Co-founder, Kolkata Youth Club(KYC) — A social platform for the youth to use their unique talent to give back to society 2016