Mumbai, January 31: In a major development, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) approved a proposal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and allocated a portion of the iconic Mahalaxmi racecourse land for the construction of a theme park in the area. For the first time since 1883, Mumbai's largest green spot primarily designated for horse racing, will now serve additional purposes as well.

The RWITC passed the proposal on Tuesday, January 30 after a two-day voting session of the club members, reported Indian Express. Out of 708 RWITC club members, 540 voted in support, while 168 voted against it. After the proposal's clearance, BMC, in return has proposed an extension of the turf club's lease until 2053, along with concessions that include the construction of new stables and assistance in obtaining regulatory permissions.

The Racecourse land spanning across 211 acres, is jointly owned by BMC and the state government. The RWITC serves as the overseeing organization for the land ever since it was leased to the club since 1914. The last lease arrangement lapsed in 2013, and for over a decade, authorities did not extend the lease, despite the continued existence of the racecourse. In January this year, the civic body offered that the lease would be extended only if a vast portion of the land parcel is handed over to the authorities.

According to several reports the race tracks, helipad, grandstand, and certain horse stables will remain within the 91-acre portion retained by the racecourse, while the 73-acre plot will be used for the construction of the theme park. The BMC also plans to dismantle the current stables on a 30-acre parcel and utilize this space to link the theme park with the adjacent 176-acre coastal road garden after completion.