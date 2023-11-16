Gurgaon, November 16: Two individuals aged 25 and 30 have been apprehended in connection with a sex trafficking racket operating in Gurgaon. The case came to light when a 16-year-old girl, hailing from Assam, was lured to Delhi under the pretext of a job in a garment manufacturing factory. Instead, she found herself in a building in Nathupur, discovering two other girls, including a minor, being forced into sex work.

Dr Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula, a representative of the Northeast community in the Delhi Police, highlighted the deceptive nature of the building's exterior, emphasising the dire conditions inside. The traffickers, employing a biometric system, restricted entry and exit to only the two agents involved, making escape impossible for the victims. According to the Times of India report, the 16-year-old managed to contact Narula, expressing her desperate plea for rescue, stating, "Take me with you, or they will kill my soul." Gurugram Shocker: Woman, Son Injured After Being Attacked With Sharp-Edged Object by Semi-Naked Man in Sarhaul Village (Watch Video).

With the assistance of local authorities, Narula successfully rescued the teenager and two other girls after being alerted on Tuesday, November 14. Traffickers are increasingly targeting vulnerable individuals from poorer families, exploiting them with false promises of employment. As stated by the Udalguri SP Pushkin Jain, gangs are resorting to using flights for transportation to evade detection, a departure from the more noticeable train journeys. Gurgaon Shocker: Man Kidnaps Niece, Demands Rs 25 Lakh Ransom From Her Parents While Threatening To Kill Minor; Arrested Within Four Hours.

The 16-year-old victim, enduring appalling conditions and multiple forced encounters, managed to alert a relative through a mobile phone. With the assistance of Dr Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula and the city police, the teenager and two other girls were rescued from the harrowing situation. The two arrested individuals, from Rajasthan and Delhi, are now in custody, facing charges under sections 370 (trafficking) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956. The victim is currently undergoing therapy in Delhi and will soon be reunited with her family in Udalguri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).