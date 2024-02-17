Mumbai, February 16: The wildlife management of the Tiger Reserve area of Tadoba in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, recently booked five tourists for drinking during a safari in Tadoba. On Thursday, February 15, the management also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the five individuals for reportedly consuming alcohol during a safari in Tadoba. The incident is said to have taken place when the five tourists departed from Moharli Gate in the Tadoba Tiger Reserve.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, one of the tourists who was riding in the gypsy displayed a keen interest in spotting a tiger. As per the report, all the tourists who were riding in the gypsy in which the person was there had reportedly consumed alcohol while touring the forest area. On noticing the behaviour, the tour guide intervened and advised them against consuming alcohol. Tiger Removes Trashed Water Bottle From Waterhole in Tadoba National Park, Watch the Viral Video.

However, the five tourists did not pay heed, which led to the guide returning back the gypsy to Moharli Gate. On return, the guide informed the relevant forest officials about the the incident. The management investigated the matter and found that all five tourists who were in the gypsy were under the influence of alcohol.

The management of the Tadoba Tiger Project confirmed the incident and all five tourists. They also banned the five tourists from further visits to the reserve forests and collected a fine of Rs 25,000 from them. While the names of the tourists have not been disclosed, Nandkishore Kale, deputy director of the Tadoba Tiger Project, said that they were from Chandrapur. Tigers Fight Video: ‘Veera’ and ‘Bhela’ Get Into Fierce Battle Over Territory in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

He also said that imposing fines on tourists serves as a deterrent to prevent other tourists from engaging in similar behaviour. It must be noted that the Tadoba is one of the oldest national parks in the country. It was designated as a tiger project in 1996 and is home to over 130 tigers and several Indian animals, including leopards, wild dogs, hyenas, wild boar, etc.

