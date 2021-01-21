New Delhi, January 21: On the occasion of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya state foundation day today, PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the respective states. Other politicians including Venkaiah Naidu and Biren Singh also wished people.

In 1972, the political map of Northeast India underwent a major change. On 21 January 1972, the states of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings: Share Quotes, Pics & HD Images of the North Eastern States to Celebrate the Day.

Here's what PM tweeted:

Meghalaya Statehood Day message:

Tripura Statehood Day message:

Manipur Statehood Day wishes: 

ChecK VP's tweet:

Biren Singh's message to people of his state:

Each of these states holds unique traits that make it one of the jewels of India. On this day, there are national, and state-level celebrations conducted to celebrate Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya's Foundation Days. However, this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, all functions and gatherings will be limited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).