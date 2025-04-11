Chennai, April 11: Hours after he and his father filed a complaint against classmates for bullying him over his appearance, 17-year-old Class 12 student Kishore died by suicide in Chennai on Wednesday evening. The complaint, submitted to the school principal, mentioned that three classmates had been mocking him by calling him "ugly," "skinny," and "dark." Later that day, Kishore jumped from the fourth floor of his apartment building in Sendoor Park on Dr Gurusamy Road, police said.

After returning home around 2:30 p.m., Kishore appeared visibly disturbed. When he expressed a desire to go cycling, his mother asked him to stay indoors. A short while later, she noticed he was missing. She found him on the terrace, sitting on the edge of the parapet. Despite her attempts to intervene, he jumped around 6:15 p.m. Residents who heard the sound of the fall rushed him to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, reported Times Of India. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Hanging Herself Near Chennai in Urapakkam.

Kishore’s father, Gopinath, works as a department head at a car manufacturing company in Sriperumbudur. The family had taken the bullying issue seriously and approached the school authorities just hours before the incident. Chennai Shocker: Bank Manager Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 50 Lakh in Online Gambling, His Body Discovered on Railway Track a Day After Family Found Dead at Namakkal Home; Probe Launched.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances leading up to it. Officials are also verifying whether Kishore left behind a suicide note. Joint Commissioner of Police (East) P Vijayakumar said that if bullying is confirmed, the FIR will be altered, and appropriate action will follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).