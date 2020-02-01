Union Budget 2020-21: One Lakh Gram Panchayats to Be Linked Through BharatNet, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Fibre-to-home through BharatNet will link one lakh gram panchayats in the financial year 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the Union Budget. Catch Live Updates of Budget 2020 Here.

A sum of Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for it, she said. The initiative will improve the digital delivery of services. Union Budget 2020–21: Insurance Cover for Bank Depositor Increased to Rs 5 Lakh From 1 Lakh, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Depositor’s Money Absolutely Safe’.

"The government seeks to catalyse digital delivery of services for the rural poor in sectors such as health, education, livelihood, skills, e-agriculture and e-commerce using BharatNet infrastructure," said Sitharaman.