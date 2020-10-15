Chandigarh, October 15: The multiplexes and cinema hall will remain closed in Punjab. "Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government decides not to open multiplexes, cinema halls and entertainment parks in the state yet," Chief Minister's Media Advisor Raveen Thukral informed in a tweet."However, Ramlilas to be allowed with strict Covid protocols," he added. Unlock 5 in Delhi: Cinema Halls to Reopen from Tomorrow, Popcorn Not Allowed Amid COVID-19 Guidelines.

The cinema halls and multiplexes have been shut since the end of March due to the COVID-19 lock down. The Centre had allowed the opening of the cinema halls and multiplexes across the country from October 15, but with certain conditions, and restricting the total occupancy of the seats in theatre to 50 percent. However, the exhibition of films was not allowed in the containment zones. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 73-Lakh Mark With 67,708 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 1,11,266.

Many states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have decided to reopen their multiplexes and cinema halls with stringent dos and don'ts amidst the pandemic. However, certain states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have also decided to keep the multiplexes and theatres closed.

