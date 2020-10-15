New Delhi, October 15: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 73-lakh mark on Thursday with a spike of 67,708 new COVID-19 cases and 680 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total COVID-19 case tally in India now stands at 73,07,098. Of the total cases, 8,12,390 are active cases while as many as 63,83,442 people have been cured and discharged from different hospitals across the country. With 680 new fatalities, the death toll in India due to coronavirus has mounted to 1,11,266, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. EpiVacCorona: After Sputnik V, Russia Approves Another COVID-19 Vaccine, Says President Vladimir Putin.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,36,183 sample tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,12,26,305. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has now improved to 87.05 percent while the fatality rate is 1.53 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Johnson & Johnson Suspends Coronavirus Vaccine Trials in Brazil.

Here's the tweet:

India reports a spike of 67,708 new #COVID19 cases & 680 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 73,07,098 including 8,12,390 active cases, 63,83,442 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,11,266 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/a3tEOsM8Zs — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Three states account for maximum caseload in the country which include Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. Maharashtra which continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,54,389 cases including 40,859 deaths. The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai rose to 2,34,606 with a spike of 2,211 new cases, while the death toll in the city mounted to 9,552 with 48 new fatalities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).