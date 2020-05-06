UP: Migrant Workers Sprayed With Disinfectants on Their Return to Lucknow Via Shramik Express, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Migrant Workers Sprayed with Disinfectant (Photo Credits: Twitter/@mtariqkhanlko)

Lucknow, May 6: The novel coronavirus has created havoc across the world, including India, as the normal lives of people have been affected die to COVID-19 lockdown. At this difficult time, a clip has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow that shows officials spraying chemical disinfectant on migrants. In the video, women and children can be seen sitting on the road with all their belongings. Spraying of Disinfectant Such as Sodium Hypochlorite on People 'Physically and Psychologically Harmful', Says Health Ministry Advisory.

The migrants, who reportedly returned to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat through Shramik Express train, deboarded at the Charbagh railway station. They were waiting with their belongings to board a bus to their hometown when a civic official sprayed chemical on them. Disinfectant Sprayed on Migrant Workers in The Open On Their Return To Uttar Pradesh Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Migrants Sprayed With Chemical disinfectants:

After #Bareilly poor migrant workers were doused once again in a "chemical solution" (disinfectant) by a team of health and municipal officials at #Charbagh Railway Staion #Lucknow. (Look how the jet spray hits the child in the video) pic.twitter.com/FhR4OLs34f — M Tariq Khan (@mtariqkhanlko) May 6, 2020

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation said that the incident happened due to mistake and was not intentional. Lucknow Municipal Corporation Commissioner Indramani Tripathi said that employee responsible for the act has been suspended.

Earlier, a similar video went viral from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where officials were seen spraying disinfectants on migrants. In the clip, people were seen sitting on the road, while a man can be heard shouting, "Apni ankhen band kar lo (please shut your eyes)." Later, guilty officials were suspended.