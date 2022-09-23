Prayagraj, September 23: A shocking incident has come to light where a 16-year-old girl allegedly killed her younger brother with the help of her boyfriend and his aide on Tuesday night. All three accused have been arrested by the police and sent to a juvenile home, the Times of India reported. The deceased boy was identified as Anurag Yadav (12), the report added.

As per the reports, the girl was upset with her younger brother as he was objecting to her relationship with her boyfriend and threatening her to reveal it to their parents. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the deceased's father scolded him for eating non-veg during ongoing pitr paksha. Gujarat Shocker: Boy Kills Teenage Girl by Slitting Her Throat in Valsad, Two Held.

Seeing the opportunity, the girl took the boy to a kaccha house where her boyfriend and his friend were waiting near their home on the pretext of saving him from his father's anger. The accused strangled the boy with a gamcha and fled.

The incident came to light when the parents noticed both of their children were missing. Upon searching, they found the boy lying on the floor of the kaccha house and the girl sitting in the corner. They rushed the boy to a hospital where he was declared dead. When dealt strictly, the girl said that two youths had thrashed the boy and fled. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman, Paramour Booked for Killing Brother in Ramgarh.

Both the accused were arrested later. During interrogation, they confessed to strangling the boy. An FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) into the matter and the accused were sent to the juvenile home as they were minors. The accused girl, a class 5 pass-out, had left studies about three years back and had a 17-year-old boyfriend studying in class 9.

