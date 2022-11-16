A highly disturbing video has surfaced online where a group of men can be seen brutally beating, and assaulting a man. The incident reportedly took place in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the victim can be seen helplessly sitting on his knees and taking the brutality and abuse while the perpetrators assault him. Later, the miscreants forcefully make the victim drink urine. The miscreants also recorded the incident on their phones. Uttar Pradesh Policeman Thrashes Car Driver For Ramming Into Motorcycle in Hapur, Department Issues Statement After Video Goes Viral.

Highly Disturbing Video, Viewer's Discretion Advised:

Trigger warning: Highly abusive, disturbing In UP's Gonda, a video of a man being assaulted has surfaced. In a grossly disturbing turn of events during the incident, one of accused is seen urinating on the face of the victim while his accomplices hurl filthiest of the abuses. pic.twitter.com/Vx6jlFVQvN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 16, 2022

