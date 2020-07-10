Kanpur, July 10: No one has so far turned up to claim the body of gangster Vikas Dubey, even hours after he was killed in a police 'encounter' about 30 km from the city on Friday morning.

The autopsy on the body was over at the post-mortem centre in Kanpur city, a police official told IANS on the condition of anonymity. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Cattle Herd Caused Accident, Efforts Were Made to Nab The Gangster Alive, Says UP STF.

It was learnt that the mother of Vikas Dubey had refused to visit Kanpur from Lucknow to receive the body after post-mortem. She has also not talked to the media after the encounter at Bhaunti in Bara police circle, around 18 km from Kanpur.

Samaj Kalyan Seva Samiti leader Dhani Ram Panther had come forward for the cremation of the gangster. He said that his NGO would cremate the body in case after due permission from the authorities no family member of Dubey came forward to claim it. His organisation has so far cremated 8,500 unclaimed bodies.

