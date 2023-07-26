Lucknow, July 26: In a strange incident, a 26-year-old man named Mohd Firoz was allegedly shot at by his father and younger brother for marrying to a woman of his choice on Monday in the Sathla village of Meerut in the Mawana area. Instead of taking him to the hospital, his family members engaged in a tantric ceremony and tied a live rooster on the gunshot hole in his stomach to help him survive while the assailants fled the scene.

Firoz was taken to the hospital as his condition deteriorated, where he later passed away. According to Mawana police station SHO Kuldeep Singh, who spoke to TOI, the murder was committed with a dual motive.

Firoz's wife Aleena, whom he married seven months ago, owned 15 bighas of land. Zaid Khan, the younger brother of Firoz, and his father, Mursaleen Khan, had negative feelings about this marriage and wanted the couple to sell the land that Aleena owned, to which Firoz refused.

The two sides got into a furious argument over the matter on Monday, and Zaid shot Firoz country- made gun. Meanwhile, a video of Firoz being taken to the hospital in a severe condition is doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen admitted to the medical facility with a live rooster tied around the area of his belly where the bullet struck him.

While police made no comments about the rooster angle, an FIR against Zaid and Mursaleen has been lodged in response to Aleena's accusation. Both the accused are currently absconding.

