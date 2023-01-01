Mumbai, January 1: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a police constable was surprised when he came across an objectionable video of a woman who resembled his wife. As per reports, the incident came to light after the constable lodged a police complaint.

In his complaint, the cop said that an unknown person uploaded an objectionable video of a woman who looks like his wife. According to a report in the Times of India, the police constable said that someone uploaded an objectionable video of a woman. He also claimed that the woman in the video resembled his wife. Mumbai: Three Children Visit Christmas Fair in Bhayandar, Lose Their Way Home, Traced and Reunited With Families in 10 Hours.

The complainant also said that the woman, who resembles his wife was seen in a compromising position with another cop. As per reports, the video was uploaded on a WhatsApp group of which the constable is a member. Initial reports suspect that the objectionable video is of a lookalike woman.

Acting on the constable's complaint the police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act. Reports also said that a police officer has been named in the FIR. An official privy to the case said that the matter is "quite sensitive and a high level inquiry is underway". He also said that it won't be appropriate to reveal anything about the matter. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

