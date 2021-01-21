New Delhi, January 21: The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) which runs Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on Thursday tweeted that its platform is going under upgradation process for the next few days. It has asked the users to avoid making transaction through UPI between 1 am to 3 am for next few days, so that they don't face any inconvenience. However, it has not specified the number of days for which the online payment platform will be under the process. NPCI Allows WhatsApp to Offer Payment Services; Caps Individual Player's UPI Market Share at 30%.

The National Payment Corporation of India took to Twitter and wrote, “For you to have a better, safer payment experience, we’re upgrading our UPI platform. UPI users may face inconvenience from midnight 1 am to 3 am for the next few days.” The platform is widely in use for making digital payments. It facilitates direct transfer of money from sender's bank account to receiver's.Rules to Change From New Year 2021: From Additional Charge on UPI Payments to GST Rule Changes For Small Businesses, Here Are Few Changes to Come Into Effect From January 1, 2021.

Read the Tweet Here:

To create a better architecture for the growth of UPI transactions, the UPI platform will be under an upgradation process for next few days from 1AM - 3AM. Users may face inconvenience, so we urge you all to plan your payments. pic.twitter.com/oZ5A8AWqAB — India Be Safe. India Pay Digital. (@NPCI_NPCI) January 21, 2021

The official website of NPCI says that the platform uses Information Security Team for managing and reducing cyber threats. This is done by "leveraging technologies appropriately deployed which are used by constantly trained professionals using well developed procedures adopted from various industry best practices and guidelines,"as mentioned on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).